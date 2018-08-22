Insider Selling: C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director Sells 4,353 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $270,626.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CFFI stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. C&F Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

