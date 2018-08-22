Insider Selling: Cott Corp (BCB) Director Sells 1,131 Shares of Stock

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) Director Stephen Halperin sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$23,830.17.

Shares of BCB stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.59. 179,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,497. Cott Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$17.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

