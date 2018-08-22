Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $1,603,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael Morrissey sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Michael Morrissey sold 234,267 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $4,928,977.68.

On Monday, July 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,901,700.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $1,765,800.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,849,500.00.

EXEL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,172. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 65.68% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

