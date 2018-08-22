Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) VP Sells 5,795 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 5,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total value of $833,378.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 290,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,734,381.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Saria Tseng sold 4,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $641,488.85.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.58. 11,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,610. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “$141.80” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

