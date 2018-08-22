Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NVR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total transaction of $2,727,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,413.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVR stock traded down $56.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2,694.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,598.90 and a one year high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.19 EPS. analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,341.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

