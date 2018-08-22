Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (PRMW) VP Sells 1,377 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $26,934.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRMW opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $753.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 812,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 210,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Primo Water by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 139,104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

