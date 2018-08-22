Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Chairman Sells 21,029 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $1,756,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,943.2% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,573,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $241,094,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

