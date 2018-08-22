Insider Selling: Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Insider Sells 328 Shares of Stock

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) insider Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $10,125.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REN opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Resolute Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $701.25 million, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 3.35.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,711,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in Resolute Energy by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Resolute Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Resolute Energy by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 138,407 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

