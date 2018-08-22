Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Director Sells 1,575 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,575 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

