Insider Selling: Spectra Inc. (SSA) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Spectra Inc. (CVE:SSA) Director Glen Campbell sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00.

Shares of SSA stock opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. Spectra Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.06.

About Spectra

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

