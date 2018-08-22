Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $936,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,201,674.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $236.36 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $248.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $127,000. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $211,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.