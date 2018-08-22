Integra Lifesciences (IART) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $10,225,725.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,512,606.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $17,347,342. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.