Intersections (INTX) Posts Earnings Results

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of INTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. Intersections has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.68.

About Intersections

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

