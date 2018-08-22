Interzone (ITZ) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Interzone has a market capitalization of $4,678.00 and $118.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Interzone has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Interzone is interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

