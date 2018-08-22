Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 188,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

