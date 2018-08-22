Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Profire Energy (PFIE)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2018 – Profire Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Wednesday, after market close, PFIE announced 2Q18 results with revenue of $11.3 million, slightly above our estimate of $11.2 million, and EPS of $0.03, inline with our estimate of $0.03. We expect further penetration of PF3100 BMS systems in 2019 as the company recently received its Safety Integrity Level (SIL) certification and plans to expand its PF3100 sales force. We recognize additional opportunities for continued success internationally (MENA) and potential M&A activities in North America. We reiterate our Buy rating and $7 Price Target, which is based on a 10-year DCF and supported by a comparable company analysis.””

8/9/2018 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

8/7/2018 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2018 – Profire Energy was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Profire Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Profire Energy (PFIE) preannounced preliminary 2Q18 revenue figures of between $11M-$11.2M. We had anticipated 2Q18 revenues of $12.4M and are lowering our revenue estimates to $11.2 million.””

7/19/2018 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 251,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,113. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Profire Energy news, Director Harold Albert sold 5,000,000 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 3,125,000 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $10,156,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 420.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

