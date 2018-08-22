Investors Buy Equifax (EFX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $47.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.19 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Equifax had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Equifax traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $132.85

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,929.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 9,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

