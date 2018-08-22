Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Camtek (CAMT)

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 489 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 664% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.63 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.40. Camtek has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

