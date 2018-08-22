Investors Buy Progressive (PGR) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $66.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.83 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Progressive had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Progressive traded down ($0.50) for the day and closed at $66.72Specifically, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,103 shares of company stock worth $6,837,205. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Buckingham Research raised Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Progressive by 82.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 8,571.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progressive by 114.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

