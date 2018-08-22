Investors Buy Shares of Exelon (EXC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $56.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.34 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Exelon had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Exelon traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $44.26

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,932 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,658 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

