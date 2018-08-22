Investors Buy Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $48.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.21 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Value ETF had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Value ETF traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $110.07

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,043 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,103,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,448,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,673 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

