Investors Purchase High Volume of KBR Put Options (KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 506 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 758% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.