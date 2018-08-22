Investors Purchase Large Volume of NRG Yield Inc Class C Call Options (NYLD)

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average volume of 158 call options.

Shares of NYSE NYLD opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.18.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.39 million. equities research analysts forecast that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s payout ratio is presently 153.09%.

NYLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CQS Cayman LP lifted its stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 197,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Yield Inc Class C

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

