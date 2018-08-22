Investors Sell Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $1,246.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,375.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $129.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NVIDIA had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $9.50 for the day and closed at $262.82

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,501 shares of company stock worth $63,907,635. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,471,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

