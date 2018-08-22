Investors Sell Shares of Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $130.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $188.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $42.33

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morningstar set a $43.50 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

