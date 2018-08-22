Investors Sell Splunk (SPLK) on Strength (SPLK)

Traders sold shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) on strength during trading on Monday. $26.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.50 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Splunk had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Splunk traded up $0.75 for the day and closed at $104.16

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $483,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,945,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1,838.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after buying an additional 460,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 312,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,588,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

