ION (ION) Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, ION has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00012914 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. ION has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $31,533.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,290,525 coins and its circulating supply is 21,390,525 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

