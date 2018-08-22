IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $114.62 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $114.62 million and $11.31 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Zebpay, DDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033305 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, BigONE, Binance, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

