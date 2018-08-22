iPic Entertainment’s (IPIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Barrington Research currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPic Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ IPIC opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. iPic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. research analysts anticipate that iPic Entertainment will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

