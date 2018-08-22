iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,451.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.09 and a 52 week high of $129.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2668 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

