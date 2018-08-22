iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (GVI) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (BMV:GVI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd during the 1st quarter worth $13,323,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 395,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Get iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd alerts:

Shares of iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd stock opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd has a 1 year low of $2,026.00 and a 1 year high of $2,160.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd (BMV:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Brclys Intrdte Gov/Crt Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.