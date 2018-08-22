iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Position Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,874.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 134,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 127,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 529.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,240,000 after buying an additional 273,001 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

