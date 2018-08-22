iShares Europe ETF (IEV) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,099. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

