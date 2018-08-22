iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKJ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKJ opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.43 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.