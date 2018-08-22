iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Boosted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,250,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,093,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,575 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,812,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,033,000 after purchasing an additional 697,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.