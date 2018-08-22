iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Position Boosted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 566.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,326,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.03. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,860. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $111.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.