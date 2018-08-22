iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $126.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

