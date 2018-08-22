iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Position Lessened by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.14 and a 1 year high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

