IsoRay (ISR) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our therapeutic models are patient-based, reflecting our assumptions for the market size, and share penetration rates and pricing. We use this to determine the future revenue streams. These metrics then flow into our valuation model. For IsoRay we use a 15% discount rate as the company’s product (Cs-131 seeds) are approved for use in multiple indications. The two key risks we see for IsoRay are the quarterly revenues around the market dynamics in prostate cancer brachytherapy and the commercialization of GammaTile.””

Separately, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of IsoRay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.53 on Monday. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

