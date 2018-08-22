IXT (IXT) Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Qryptos and Bit-Z. IXT has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $148,820.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00262857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00148472 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00032961 BTC.

IXT’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global.

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Qryptos, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

