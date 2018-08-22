J Alexanders (JAX) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J Alexanders earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3226553856856 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Alexanders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NYSE JAX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843. J Alexanders has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

