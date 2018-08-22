J.Jill (JILL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 1,008,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 538,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

JILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen cut J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $362.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. J.Jill had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that J.Jill Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 178,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 19.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

