Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 23.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 834,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $99.08 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

