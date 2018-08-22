Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

