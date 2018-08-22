Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $226,000 Position in MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,717,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,416,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,112,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other MSA Safety news, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $9,153,468.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,131,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 63,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $6,013,684.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,546 shares of company stock valued at $15,329,894. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $69.20 and a one year high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $339.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.