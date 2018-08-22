Jay Ellison Sells 7,309 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Jay Ellison sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $326,566.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Jay Ellison sold 11,931 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $478,552.41.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.66. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.38.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.58 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

