JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is Yale University’s Largest Position

Yale University decreased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,104,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,533 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties makes up 51.0% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yale University’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $186,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,451,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,629,000 after acquiring an additional 964,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,659.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 418,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,659,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,353,000 after acquiring an additional 345,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,204,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 9,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,665. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

