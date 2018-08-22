JD.Com Inc (JD) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 143.7% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 138,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 81,519 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 16.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $33,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,121,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after buying an additional 1,363,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 16.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,280.00, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.