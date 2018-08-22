Jefferies Financial Group Comments on China Telecom Co. Limited’s FY2018 Earnings (CHA)

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for China Telecom in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Telecom’s FY2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE CHA opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. China Telecom has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 140.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 142.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 28.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

