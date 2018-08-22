Jeffersonville Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.